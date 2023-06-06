It may be small but it promises an impressive selection of new and second-hand vinyl records.

A small but perfectly formed vinyl record store specialising in international music has opened its doors in Liverpool’s vibrant Baltic Triangle.

Tucked away on Kings Dock Street, next door to Black Lodge Brewery, Matsuri Records promises to be a haven for music aficionados and record collectors alike.

With an impressive selection of new and second-hand vinyl records and an emphasis on international and world music, the shop is the perfect hub for those seeking new releases and rare finds.

Owners Craig and Paul have forged partnerships with some of their favourite record labels, including Mr Bongo, Analog Africa, Soundway, Domino, Warp and Light In The Attic.

The store will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12-5pm, perfect for having a browse before going for a bevvie.