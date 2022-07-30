Hundreds of fewer firefighters in Merseyside, council avoid further action in data breach, Rebekah Vardy loses libel case.

🚒 There are hundreds fewer firefighters in Merseyside than a decade ago, figures show, as the Fire Brigades Union accuses the Government of "complacency" over cuts to services in the face of climate change. Greenpeace said there has been an alarmingly consistent increase in wildfires in the UK over recent years.

💻 Liverpool Council will face no action from the Information Commissioner following a data breach surrounding the council tax energy rebate scheme. It was revealed earlier this month that the local authority sent out thousands of letters to homes across the city with the wrong names placed on the letters.

👩‍⚖️ Rebekah Vardy has lost the 'Wagatha Christie' High Court libel battle she brought against Coleen Rooney over a viral social media post. Both women attended a week-long trial at the High Court in London in May, which attracted a huge amount of press attention.