One in five children living in poverty in Merseyside borough, crime on the rise in Liverpool, new city e-bikes hire scheme given green light.

⚠️ One in five children are living in poverty in Knowsley, one of the most deprived boroughs in the UK. The situation has become starker since the pandemic, with a jump in families claiming universal credit as well as a rise in the number of children receiving free school meals since 2019.

📈 Crime has risen over the last year in Liverpool, official police records reveal. Merseyside Police recorded 71,862 offences in Liverpool in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.That was an increase of ​29%​ compared to the previous year, when there were 55,666.