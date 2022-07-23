⚠️ One in five children are living in poverty in Knowsley, one of the most deprived boroughs in the UK. The situation has become starker since the pandemic, with a jump in families claiming universal credit as well as a rise in the number of children receiving free school meals since 2019.
📈 Crime has risen over the last year in Liverpool, official police records reveal. Merseyside Police recorded 71,862 offences in Liverpool in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.That was an increase of 29% compared to the previous year, when there were 55,666.
🔋 Liverpool City Council's Cabinet has approved a scheme to replace its own Citybikes, and appoint private operator Voi to provide a fleet of e-bikes. The move is part of a decision by the Department of Transport to allow Voi to expand its e-scooter trial in the city to May 2024.