Council slammed for treatment of two siblings, changes to bus services, World Shotokan Karate-Do Championships at the M&S Arena.

⚠️ An investigation has found that teenage siblings with significant needs were denied vital support for 18 months by Liverpool City Council. The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has criticised the local authority for failing to ensure it could connect a family with a provider that could bring about appropriate support for the children.

🚍 Service withdrawals, reductions and operator changes have been confirmed across the Liverpool City Region. Following a two-week consultation in June, Arriva and Stagecoach have confirmed the swathes of changes they have put forward to services in Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens from September.

🥋 The World Shotokan Karate-Do Championships are coming to the M&S Bank Arena. It's taking place on September 10 and 11 with over 750 competitors from 32 countries. This is the second time the event has taken place in the city, with the event in 2013 proving to be a great success.