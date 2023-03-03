Council tax set to rise in Liverpool, Funding for West Kirby sea wall climbs, Eurovision tickets set to go on sale

📈 Council tax in Liverpool will rise by almost 5%. On Wednesday night, members of the council signed off on its annual financial plans that will save £49m. Mayor Joanne Anderson said finding the almost £50m in savings for this year had been the "hardest challenge during my time as Mayor."

🌊 Funding for a controversial sea wall in West Kirby has risen to over £15m, according to councillors. The structure aims to help save lives and protect properties along the seafront from storms and sea level rises.

