📈 Council tax in Liverpool will rise by almost 5%. On Wednesday night, members of the council signed off on its annual financial plans that will save £49m. Mayor Joanne Anderson said finding the almost £50m in savings for this year had been the "hardest challenge during my time as Mayor."
🌊 Funding for a controversial sea wall in West Kirby has risen to over £15m, according to councillors. The structure aims to help save lives and protect properties along the seafront from storms and sea level rises.
🎫 Tickets for those wanting to be a part of the nine live shows which make up the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will go on sale at midday on Tuesday 7th, March. Liverpool is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of last year's winners, Ukraine.