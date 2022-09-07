News bulletin: Family tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Merseyside leaders take a stand against gang crime
Olivia Pratt-Korbel's Dad, John Francis Pratt, and his wider family have issued a statement two weeks on from her murder; it says: "Words can't express the pain we are going through after Olivia was so cruelly snatched away from us. Those responsible need to know what they have done.
🚨 Merseyside leaders say 'no more' to gun and gang crime. That's the clear message from Leaders of the Liverpool City Region, who have issued a joint statement to everyone who lives and works in the region. This comes after a spate of violent crime, which has resulted in several murders.
👩⚕️ Sexual health services in Wirral have faced a real-terms cut of more than £400,000 since 2013. At the same time, rates for several sexual transmitted infections (STIs) have increased. Wirral Council oversees the provision of sexual health services through the Public Health Grant given by the Government.