Family tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Merseyside leaders take a stand against gang crime, Sexual health service cuts

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's Dad, John Francis Pratt, and his wider family have issued a statement two weeks on from her murder; it says: "Words can't express the pain we are going through after Olivia was so cruelly snatched away from us. Those responsible need to know what they have done.

🚨 Merseyside leaders say 'no more' to gun and gang crime. That's the clear message from Leaders of the Liverpool City Region, who have issued a joint statement to everyone who lives and works in the region. This comes after a spate of violent crime, which has resulted in several murders.

