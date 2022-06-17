Man given life sentence for acid attack, last chance for Liverpool consultation, Commemoration for April Ashley

It’s your last chance to have your say on how Liverpool is run.

Residents and businesses in the city have until Monday June 20 to express a preference on how the city is governed, including the possible abolition of the mayoral role.

The three options are:

Continuing the current system by having a mayor who is directly elected by voters every four years

By a leader who is an elected councillor, chosen by a vote of the other elected councillors

By one or more committees made up of elected councillors

Letters have already been sent to households with a link to a secure portal where residents can have their say.

To make it as easy as possible for people to have their say, voting forms and ballot boxes have also been placed in the following 18 locations:

Central Library

Allerton Library

Breck Road Library

Childwall Library

Croxteth Library

Dovecot Library

Fazakerley Library

Garston Library and One Stop Shop

Kensington Library

Kirkdale One Stop Shop

Lee Valley Library

Norris Green Library

Parklands Library and One Stop Shop

Old Swan Library

Sefton Park Library

Toxteth Library

Wavertree Library

West Derby Library

🚨 A gangland enforcer from Liverpool who launched a horrifying acid attack on a victim in St Helens and plotted to blind other victims has been sentenced to life behind bars.

Jonathan Gordon, 34, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court. He's been told he must serve a minimum of 24 years and eight months.

🫶 A special commemoration service has taken place in Liverpool to remember and celebrate inspirational trans-pioneer, April Ashley.