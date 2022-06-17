It’s your last chance to have your say on how Liverpool is run.
Residents and businesses in the city have until Monday June 20 to express a preference on how the city is governed, including the possible abolition of the mayoral role.
The three options are:
- Continuing the current system by having a mayor who is directly elected by voters every four years
- By a leader who is an elected councillor, chosen by a vote of the other elected councillors
- By one or more committees made up of elected councillors
Letters have already been sent to households with a link to a secure portal where residents can have their say.
To make it as easy as possible for people to have their say, voting forms and ballot boxes have also been placed in the following 18 locations:
- Central Library
- Allerton Library
- Breck Road Library
- Childwall Library
- Croxteth Library
- Dovecot Library
- Fazakerley Library
- Garston Library and One Stop Shop
- Kensington Library
- Kirkdale One Stop Shop
- Lee Valley Library
- Norris Green Library
- Parklands Library and One Stop Shop
- Old Swan Library
- Sefton Park Library
- Toxteth Library
- Wavertree Library
- West Derby Library
