Little Amal visits Liverpool’s waterfront, city to mark Armed Forces Day, tennis club where Emma Raducanu played is saved from closure.

👣 Little Amal has been to visit Liverpool's waterfront, as part of her new journey through England for World Refugee Week. The 3.5 metre tall puppet, which embodies a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, is travelling to 11 locations as part of her 'New Steps, New Friends' tour, this includes Liverpool.

💂 A special service will be held on Saturday 25 June to mark Armed Forces Day. The city's annual service, for invited guests, will be held at Liverpool Parish Church, Our Lady and St Nicholas, which will be followed by a parade to the Royal Albert Dock.

🎾 The governing body of British Tennis has stepped in to save a Wirral Tennis Centre where women's US Open champion Emma Raducanu once competed. The Lawn Tennis Association will provide funding for the Wirral Tennis and Sports Centre and other tennis facilities in the borough.