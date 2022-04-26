Watch your latest daily news bulletin for Liverpool and Merseyside.

📰 Liverpool Women’s Hospital have donated life saving neonatal equipment to war-torn Ukraine.

Along with the consumables needed for the day to day running of a neonatal unit, such as feeding syringes, cannulas, and tubes, the kit also contained larger pieces of equipment such as monitors and ventilators.

📰 Almost 1,300 cases of the new XE Omicron Covid variant have been identified in the UK to date, according to figures published by the UK Healthy Security Agency.

However, no XE cases have been detected in the Liverpool City Region as yet, though there have been cases in the surrounding area.

📰 Plans for the demolition of Goodison Park and the future of Everton's home when it vacates the site are to be debated next month.

How the site of 130-year-old ground will look when Everton vacate will go before Liverpool Council's planning committee for a second time in May.