One year since terror attack on Liverpool, Safer Streets initiative launched, River of Light hailed a shining success.

⚫ It's been one year since the Liverpool Women's Hospital terror incident, when Emad Al Swealmeen set off a bomb and died from injuries sustained from the fire and explosion caused by his homemade device. The only other person injured was the taxi driver, David Perry. The motivation for the attack remains unclear.

👮 Passengers are set to see an increased uniformed police presence around transport hubs and on key bus routes as part of the Safer Streets Liverpool campaign focused on keeping women safe. Additional high visibility police patrols will run at peak teams, particularly along the main student bus routes into and out of Liverpool city centre.