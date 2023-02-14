🙏The family of Warrington teenager Brianna Ghey has paid a moving tribute to their 'strong, fearless and one of a kind' daughter as the investigation into her murder continues. The 16-year-old was found by members of the public in Linear Park, Warrington, on Saturday as she lay wounded on a path from multiple stab wounds. Emergency services were called, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.
🚨 A man has appeared in court charged with offences following Friday's violent protest outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers. 19-year-old Jarad Skeete of Irwell Close, Aigburth, has been charged with Violent Disorder and Assault by beating of an emergency worker.
🍽️ The first BOXPARK venue outside of London set to open at the former Cains brewery site in the Baltic Market has outlined more plans for the venue. The venue hopes to stage "regulated entertainment" from 8 am to 1 am and 2 am the morning following New Year's Eve. Alcohol would be served on the premises during the same hours while the business seeks to operate from 7 am to 1 am daily.