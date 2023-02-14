Tribute to murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, man in court after clash with Police, plans for BOXPARK unveiled

🙏The family of Warrington teenager Brianna Ghey has paid a moving tribute to their 'strong, fearless and one of a kind' daughter as the investigation into her murder continues. The 16-year-old was found by members of the public in Linear Park, Warrington, on Saturday as she lay wounded on a path from multiple stab wounds. Emergency services were called, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

🚨 A man has appeared in court charged with offences following Friday's violent protest outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers. 19-year-old Jarad Skeete of Irwell Close, Aigburth, has been charged with Violent Disorder and Assault by beating of an emergency worker.

