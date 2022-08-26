Olivia Pratt-Korbel mother is released from hospital, two arrests following Ashley Dale’s murder, mum’s son charged with her murder.

🚨 Officers are continuing their investigation into the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was killed in Dovecot on Monday night. Olivia's mum Cheryl is out of hospital, and Merseyside police say they are supporting her at this difficult time. Merseyside Police said ‘we will not rest’ until the man responsible for killing Olivia was caught.

🚨 A man and a woman have been arrested in Formby following the fatal shooting of Ashley Dale in Old Swan on Sunday morning. A cordon remains in the area whilst investigations continue, and CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

🚨 The son of a woman who was stabbed to death while attempting to break up a fight in a pub car park in Kirkby has been charged with her murder. On Monday, Karen Dempsey, 55, was found near the Brambles pub on Cherryfield Drive with a stab wound to the chest. She was taken to hospital but later died. Jamie Dempsey, of Brechin Road, Kirkby, has been charged following the incident.