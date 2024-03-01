‘Nightmare’ tenant evicted amid thousands of pounds worth of property damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Complaints of drug dealing, intimidation and dog fouling led to a “nuisance” neighbour being evicted in Walton.

Liverpool Council and Merseyside Police secured the eviction of a private housing tenant who was making life intolerable for residents in L9. After an investigation by the authority’s housing team, the landlord of a property in Carlake Grove was granted possession back.

The woman – who has not been named – was said to have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Officials from the city council’s private sector housing unit were called to investigate complaints regarding a litany of issues including dealing, noise, intimidation and fouling from dogs left alone at the property in North Liverpool. The local authority worked alongside Merseyside Police to support the landlord of the address, who served a Section 8 notice to evict the nuisance tenant.

The woman’s behaviour was having a detrimental impact on the community around the home as she would leave three noisy dogs alone in the flat and go out all day without tending to them. Groups of men believed to be linked to drug dealing and organised crime were also in regular attendance at the property.

Carlake Grove, Liverpool L9. Image: Google Street View

At a Liverpool Magistrates Court hearing the landlord was successfully granted possession of their property. Bailiffs who visited the flat subsequently found the tenant had vacated the property, and had also caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Councillor Laura Robertson-Collins, Liverpool Council cabinet member for communities, neighbourhoods and streetscene, said: “Nightmare neighbours can cause untold misery for local communities. Working with partners, we can and will take action to evict those whose behaviour is having a detrimental impact on people who live close by.”

The landlord of the property, who has chosen to keep their identity confidential, added how difficult the situation had been. They said: “I would like to thank the council and Merseyside Police for their assistance in this matter.