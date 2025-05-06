1 . Birkenhead Town Centre

The ‘Birkenhead Central’ project covers three key adjoining areas in Birkenhead town centre, including the Grange Road Retail Area, Commercial District and Charing Cross Quarter, as well as plans for the creation of a new neighbourhood in the St Werburgh’s area. Through these plans, the council is seeking to maximise the prospects for the central Birkenhead area with a focus on attracting more people into the town centre and increasing leisure and residential opportunities and placing an increased emphasis on high quality walking and cycling infrastructure. | Wirral Council