Wirral is constantly changing and its evolution is only set to accelerate, with major projects underway.
From new homes and offices new developments, to the transformation of derelict land into a new community featuring a new park, improved transport links, commercial space and new leisure facilities, exciting times are ahead for the peninsula.
Take a look at nine major projects set to transform the Wirral in the near future...
1. Birkenhead Town Centre
The ‘Birkenhead Central’ project covers three key adjoining areas in Birkenhead town centre, including the Grange Road Retail Area, Commercial District and Charing Cross Quarter, as well as plans for the creation of a new neighbourhood in the St Werburgh’s area.
Through these plans, the council is seeking to maximise the prospects for the central Birkenhead area with a focus on attracting more people into the town centre and increasing leisure and residential opportunities and placing an increased emphasis on high quality walking and cycling infrastructure. | Wirral Council
2. St Werbugh's/Birkenhead Market
In St Werburgh’s, around 570 homes could be built along with a hotel, retail, leisure, food and drink offer, a new market located on Princes Pavement, new Market Square and arrival space from the bus station. | Wirral Council
3. Hind Street
Adjacent to Birkenhead is the Hind Street scheme which the council is working alongside developer Ion to deliver hundreds of new homes. The plans include development of a new neighbourhood with up to 1,600 new homes, a new park along the old Dock Branch railway line, new and improved facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport, along with the development of other commercial and community facilities. | Credit: Wirral Council
4. Hamilton Square/Argyle Street
The proposed works include highway, active travel and public realm improvements including the area from and including the Argyle Street/Conway Street roundabout to Woodside Ferry Terminal (via Hamilton Square/Hamilton Street). The changes will support the £20 million-plus transformation of a key part of Birkenhead and Wirral’s Waterfront. | Wirral Council
