Merseyside Police have begun a murder investigation after a man opened fire in house.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A nine-year-old girl has been shot dead and two other people injured at a house in Knotty Ash.

Merseyside Police were called Kingsheath Avenue at around 10pm on Monday night following reports a man had opened fire inside the property.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schoolgirl was shot in the chest. She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but tragically died.

Officers from Merseyside Police have begun a murder investigation after attending a house in Kingsheath Avenue at 10pm Monday following reports that an unknown male had fired a gun inside the property. Credit: PA

A man also suffered gunshot wounds to his body and a woman suffered a gunshot injury to her hand. They have both been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died. This crime is abhorrent and our communities must come forward and tell us who is responsible.”

Police have cordoned off the area and are conducting house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries as the murder investigation begins.

Officers from Merseyside Police have begun a murder investigation after attending a house in Kingsheath Avenue at 10pm Monday following reports that an unknown male had fired a gun inside the property. Credit: PA

Chief Constable Sims added: “This cowardly individual does not deserve to be walking the streets and I would urge those who know anything to speak to us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars where they belong.

“We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry as a matter of urgency and would ask for dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was visiting the area of Kingsheath Avenue last night.”

How to contact police