The man who detonated a homemade bomb outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital is believed to have had grievance against the British state, according to a new police report.

On November 14 2021, Emad Al Swealmeen pulled up as a passenger in a Delta taxi outside the maternity hospital’s entrance and set off a bomb at 10.59am.

Taxi driver, David Perry, escaped from the vehicle seconds before the homemade explosive device went off in the back of the car and Al Swealmeen died in the explosion. Shattering the windows the vehicle, the homemade bomb also caused injury to Mr Perry’s ear, but he was treated and later discharged from hospital.

It is believed Al Swealmeen intended to go into the hospital and detonate the device, however Detective Superintendent Andy Meeks said the bomb was “inherently unstable” and it is highly likely that it exploded earlier than planned.

A police report on the investigation, known as Operation Itonia, said there was no evidence Al Swealmeen held extremist views and there is no evidence anyone else was involved in the attack.

The report, released on Monday, said: “It seems most likely that Al Swealmeen’s grievance against the British state for failing to accept his asylum claim compounded his mental ill health which in turn fed that grievance and ultimately a combination of those factors led him to undertake the attack.”

