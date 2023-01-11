Office for National Statistics figures have revealed how many extra people are dying this winter.

Significantly more excess deaths are currently being recorded in the North of England and Midlands compared to the South, with pressure on the NHS “likely” to be a factor, according to an analysis by NationalWorld.

The analysis, which is based on weekly death data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), has revealed a clear north-south divide across England, with figures released yesterday (January 10) showing the number of additional deaths is a third higher in northern regions compared to southern.

Advertisement

North West England, including Merseyside and Manchester, saw a huge increase in deaths compared with the pre-covid five year average and two Merseyside areas saw an increase of over 10%.

In the last four weeks of 2022, the North West had the highest number of additional deaths, when compared with the pre-covid five year average. The region saw a whopping 22.3% more deaths, or 1,265 excess deaths.

The annual data shows that the North West had the third highest number of additional deaths in 2022, with a 9.8% increase or an additional 7,000 deaths in the region.

The infographics below show the number of excess deaths nationally, for week 51 and 52 of 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Image: NationalWorld Analysis of ONS Data/Kim Mogg

Image: NationalWorld Analysis of ONS Data/Kim Mogg

Merseyside deaths in 2022 compared to average

Knowsley - 3.8% additional deaths

Advertisement

Pre-covid five year average: 1576

Deaths registered from January 1 to December 30 2022: 1636

Advertisement

Liverpool - 4.8% additional deaths

Pre-covid five year average: 4179

Advertisement

Deaths registered from January 1 to December 30 2022: 4501

Sefton - 11.4% additional deaths

Pre-covid five year average: 3259

Deaths registered from January 1 to December 30 2022: 3630

Advertisement

Advertisement

St Helens 11.8% additional deaths

Pre-covid five year average: 1961