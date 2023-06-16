The awards were voted for by the brides and grooms who had outstanding wedding experiences.

A popular Liverpool venue has been handed a top award, at the at the North West Wedding Awards.

Taking place on Wednesday June 14 at The Mere Golf Resort & Spa in Knutsford, the annual awards ceremony saw hundreds of suppliers, creatives and venues celebrate their achievement.

The awards were voted for by the brides and grooms who had outstanding wedding experiences, with thousands of companies receiving nominations.

One venue to win big was The Bentley Liverpool, receiving the award for the Best Venue in Merseyside.

Since opening five years ago the beautiful venue, positioned on the corner of Brunswick Street and the Strand in Liverpool City Centre, has become one of the most popular wedding venues in the region.

Ryan Dillon, General Manager at The Bentley said: “We are so proud to have picked up the award for the Best Venue in Merseyside.

The Bentley is such a fantastic venue and myself and all the team are so proud to have picked up this award in such a competitive category. We love what we do and it is fantastic to be acknowledged in such prestigious awards.”