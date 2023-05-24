People from Liverpool are more suspicious than most when it comes to getting something for nothing.

Northerners are more sceptical than their southern neighbours and Scousers are among the most wary people in the UK, a new study has found.

Brits on the whole appear to be a suspicious lot with three quarters admitting to looking for a catch when offered something for nothing.

Research conducted by Censuswide, on behalf of Betfair Casino , revealed one in four northerners would even turn down a free £1000, while nearly a third (29%) insist that they’d say no to a free sandwich.

The reasons range from a belief there will be strings attached to the gift (52%), that they’d be expected to do something in return (33%) or that the freebie itself would be shoddy or suspect (15%).

Suspicious minds: When asked ‘how sceptical are you about accepting something for free’ 28% of northerners replied ‘very’ , compared to just 23% of southerners. The survey results revealed the top three most sceptical cities in the UK are all in the north: Manchester (29%), Liverpool (29%) and Leeds (27%).

Top ten most sceptical cities

UK’s most sceptical cities

Manchester Liverpool Leeds Glasgow London Bristol Belfast Norwich Edinburgh Newcastle Plymouth Sheffield Birmingham Cardiff Nottingham Brighton Southampton