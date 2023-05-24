Northerners are more sceptical than their southern neighbours and Scousers are among the most wary people in the UK, a new study has found.
Brits on the whole appear to be a suspicious lot with three quarters admitting to looking for a catch when offered something for nothing.
Research conducted by Censuswide, on behalf of Betfair Casino, revealed one in four northerners would even turn down a free £1000, while nearly a third (29%) insist that they’d say no to a free sandwich.
The reasons range from a belief there will be strings attached to the gift (52%), that they’d be expected to do something in return (33%) or that the freebie itself would be shoddy or suspect (15%).
Suspicious minds: When asked ‘how sceptical are you about accepting something for free’ 28% of northerners replied ‘very’ , compared to just 23% of southerners. The survey results revealed the top three most sceptical cities in the UK are all in the north: Manchester (29%), Liverpool (29%) and Leeds (27%).
UK’s most sceptical cities
- Manchester
- Liverpool
- Leeds
- Glasgow
- London
- Bristol
- Belfast
- Norwich
- Edinburgh
- Newcastle
- Plymouth
- Sheffield
- Birmingham
- Cardiff
- Nottingham
- Brighton
- Southampton
* The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,000 general consumers. The data was collected between 23.03.2023 – 27.03.2023.