'Nostalgic school dinners' available on Deliveroo in Liverpool in UK first
St John Bosco Arts College is the first school in the UK to offer the service.
A local school has announced a revolutionary partnership with Deliveroo, offering its canteen's dishes to the public.
St John Bosco Arts College in Croxteth is the first school in the UK to partner with the food delivery service, as part of its canteen to community initiative.
Spearheading the initiative is Ann Roan, catering manager at St John Bosco who says the pupils are very excited.
She continued: "This venture goes beyond meal service - it’s an example of the Bosco spirit of hospitality, honouring our roots and the Salesian Sisters’ legacy of care and community. We’re not just filling plates; we’re fulfilling our mission.”
A brunch menu will be available, with options such as sausage and bacon sandwiches and Belgian waffles.
Beloved school cook and supporter of the initiative, Lynn Moyes, shared how the partnership made her reflect on her time in school and feel a sense of nostalgia.
She said: “We all remember our favourite school dinners, right? Now we’re serving up these nostalgic classics to the whole of Liverpool with Deliveroo. It’s all about love, laughter and lashing of flavour."
Orders can be made via Deliveroo and headteacher Darren Gidman says he hopes the venture 'inspires similar initiatives'.