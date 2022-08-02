A brand new interactive map shows who are the most notable names from Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lennon, Steven Gerrard and Glenda Jackson named as Liverpool’s most notable people according to a new interactive map.

John Lennon has been revealed as Liverpool’s most notable person.

That’s according to a brand new interactive map , developed by researcher and geographer Topi Tjukanov , which has determined the most notable residents of towns and cities across the world.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interactive map, by Topi Tjukanov, took data from Wikipedia and Wikidata to determine who were the most notable persons in various areas across the world.

The creator, through their work with other researchers at the University of Paris , used data scraped from Wikipedia and Wikidata to help determine the notability of celebrities in each local area under the categories “culture”, “discovery and science”, “leadership” and “sports and games.”

The data takes into account a number of factors, including the number of Wikipedia entries, the length of entries, the average number of views for each person from 2015-2018, and the total number of external links.

While John Lennon is top of the list for Liverpool, he is followed by two time Academy award winner Glenda Jackson and Liverpool legend and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard .

Who is Glenda Jackson?

Two time Academy award winner Glenda Jackson was another notable Liverpudlian according to the interactive map.

While many are familiar with John Lennon and his exploits with Liverpool lads The Beatles, some may not be familiar with Glenda Jackson.

The actress earned two Academy awards in the Seventies, both in the Best Actress category for 1970’s Women In Love and 1973’s A Touch Of Class .

Jackson took a hiatus from her acting career and turned to politics in 1992, becoming the Labour Party MP for Hampstead and Highgate in the 1992 general election and later served as a junior transport minister from 1997 to 1999 under Tony Blair, who she later became critical of.

She stood down from politics at the 2015 General Election and returned to acting, treading the boards at the Queen Vic Theatre as the title character in King Lear a year later.

Who else was in the running for Liverpool’s most notable people?

Along with John Lennon and Glenda Jackson, Steven Gerrard and Stephen Graham were also highlighted as notable people.

Steven Gerrard is a Kop legend, playing as a midfielder for Liverpool F.C and helping the Reds win two FA Cups, three League Cups, two Community Shields, a UEFA Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and a UEFA Champions League on that memorable night in Istanbul.

William Ewort Gladstone, Stephen Graham and Andy Burnham were also notable names across the area, according to the interactive map.

Stephen Graham is known for his gritty portrayals of Combo in the This Is England franchise, Al Capone in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and more recently for his BAFTA nominated role in Boiling Point .

He is set to play the role of Mr. Wormwood in the upcoming Matilda film, released December 2.

John Lennon of course led the way in the culture category, while Wayne Rooney was another big name in the field of sport.

Victorian Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone, who served for 12 years as leader of the United Kingdom, was rated the most notable person in a leadership role, while current Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham also charted highly on the map.