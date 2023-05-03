National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bonds for May, and some Liverpool residents are among the winners. The winners of this month's top £1,000,000 top prize hail from Nottingham and Sefton.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you'll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you'll need to put down at least £25 and there's no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don't go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

May Premium Bond winners in Liverpool

Below are some of the high prize winners in Liverpool out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in May 2023.

318QW900081 (purchased December 2017) £10,000

456TJ175249 (purchased May 2021) £10,000

339PZ341352 (purchased September 2018) £5,000

441YQ532240 (purchased March 2021) £5,000

247MT877803 (purchased June 2015) £5,000

145PG808557 (purchased October 2008) £5,000

256TL271764 (purchased September 2015) £5,000

455MW421636 (purchased May 2021) £5,000

19GR067390 (purchased May 2003) £1,000

71QY866723 (purchased May 2005) £1,000

399XV449061 (purchased June 2020) £1,000

362YV239742 (purchased June 2019) £1,000

241ZE716084 (purchased March 2015) £1,000

109LY286441 (purchased April 2006) £1,000

530XN485499 (purchased February 2023) £1,000

229LS107406 (purchased August 2014) £1,000

