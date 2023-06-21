The children’s charity has highlighted some of the issues young people may face online.

With children and young people using social media at ever-increasing rates, the NSPCC has issued important advice to parents about the risks as the country celebrates National Selfie Day and prepares to embrace National Social Media Day later this month.

The children’s charity has urged parents to have open conversations with their kids about problems they may face interacting with people online and encouraged youngsters to speak up if they experience anything that makes them feel uncomfortable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

National Selfie Day takes place on June 21 and National Social Media Day is held on June 30.

“Our advice to children and young people who are worried or upset about something they have experienced on social media is to block and report the user or post and tell a friend or trusted adult about it,” NSPCC local campaigns manager Mubashar Khaliq wrote in an open letter.

The organisation is working with the Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust to establish a Youth Bank in Liverpool to help provide further advice and support. Youth Bank’s are run by young people, for young people.

A young person on a mobile phone. Image: Suzi Media - stock.adobe.com

Mr Khaliq added: “One of the ways the NSPCC is looking to generate youth-led solutions to raise awareness about issues like online safety across Liverpool is by working with the Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust to establish a Youth Bank in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Youth Banks are run by young people and offer individuals the chance to learn about planning, decision-making and interviewing, while distributing thousands of pounds to projects which make a positive impact in their communities.