Number of parking tickets handed out in Liverpool up by a third

Nuisance and inconsiderate parking has become a problem that irks motorists and pedestrians alike across the city.

By David Humphreys
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 11:14 BST

Parking tickets issued across Liverpool have risen by a third in the first six months of the year.

Nuisance and inconsiderate parking has become a problem that irks motorists and pedestrians alike across the city. Amid continued calls for greater enforcement to be made in tackling the problem, new figures have been released showing an upturn in tickets being handed out during the first half of 2023.

Between January 1 and June 30 this year, 62,828 penalty charge notices (PCNs) were handed out across the city. By comparison, 12 months earlier the parking enforcement team issued 48,744 – representing an increase this year of 28%.

Liberal Democrat group leader Carl Cashman accused the council of ignoring illegal and dangerous parking on pavements, across junctions and on grass verges. Earlier this year it was revealed Merseyside Police removed a direct contact address for people to raise issues with dangerous pavement parking.

A traffic warden gives a ticket fine for a parking violation. Image: Paolese/stock.adobe.comA traffic warden gives a ticket fine for a parking violation. Image: Paolese/stock.adobe.com
In a response to questioning from Cllr Cashman, Liverpool Council said: “Performance of the parking enforcement service is showing a marked improvement with an increase in patrols being undertaken which has reflected in the number of penalty charge notices (PCNs) being issued.

“In terms of pavement parking, parking enforcement officers powers are limited currently, but they can issue parking tickets for parking on a footpath or verge behind marked double yellow lines or other parking restrictions. In terms of the council being able to undertake enforcement of pavement parking, this is still under consideration from government with a number of options being produced to be considered for a final ruling.”

It is not yet known when a decision may be made by government to change legislation around enforcement on pavement parking.

