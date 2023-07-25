Number of smokers in Liverpool drops by tens of thousands

🚭 Rates of smoking in Liverpool are decreasing. Over the past seven years, the number of people with the habit has dropped by 33,000. However, approximately 63,000 people continue to smoke. The Liverpool Public Health team is developing a new Tobacco Control Plan for Liverpool and wants to hear from residents. The online consultation runs until 4 August.
🚨 Merseyside Police have launched 'Taking the Lead' to help reduce incidents of dog bites in Merseyside. The campaign aims to offer important safety tips to all dog owners in Merseyside about looking after their pets, especially around children, which could prevent serious injuries.
🤸 A report on the success of the World Gymnastics Championships 2022 has highlighted the legacy of the event and its lasting impact on the city's young and old residents. The independent study has found that as a result of the event, by 2024, around 3,000 youngsters will have been directly involved in gymnastics thanks to 47 schools accessing in-person, coached taster sessions.