LDRS

“It’s like they have let the kids nursery out and let them paint the street. I hate it when Birkenhead is made a laughing stock because it’s our town and they are making us a laughing stock.”

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane, who used to run a business on Grange Road West is one of many talking about new markings on the road. Orange and yellow has been painted in a bold pattern ahead of new benches and planters being installed to create a temporary one-way street to reduce traffic and improve the Birkenhead area.

However the new road design has been all over social media and on the street itself, people described it as a disgrace, a waste of money, legalised vandalism, and a joke. One person even suggested “the council have lost the plot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans went out for public feedback several times as part of the wider regeneration works in Birkenhead and were approved by councillors in 2023. The plan was to transform the street from narrow, cluttered footways and car-dominated environment to a more pleasant place to shop and visit.

The road is still very much unfinished but the LDRS found many were unhappy with the way things have gone so far. Several businesses on the road even said they had been in favour of full pedestrianisation but the council opted to go for a one-way system instead.

Eddie Casey, who runs the Charing Cross Hotel with his wife Joyce, said: “I haven’t got a clue. This has been going on for 18 months now with the road works and they just keep digging holes everywhere and don’t know what they are doing.”

Having lost about 30% of trade in the last year, he said: “A lot of people are suffering because of the road works. Hopefully when it’s all done, it will work out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LDRS

While he liked the idea of being able to extend out onto the street, he said six-month length of the trial made him unsure, adding: “If that doesn’t work out, it’s going to be a disaster because they are going to do the same thing again and take everything apart.

“It looked brilliant on the architectural drawings but the reality is different. Hopefully they will get it right but who knows.”

Abby Wootton, the manager at St Vincents, said the council was good at communicating about works but felt no one was happy about the changes.

She told the LDRS: “The flower beds will be ruined in a matter of weeks. It just seems daft, it is like they start doing something before they know what they want to do with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Atherton, owner of the Sup Store, is even angrier, arguing the council had “brought the cart before the horse”, adding: “I think it’s ridiculous, I have never seen anything like it.

“I have heard a lot of people say I think they are trying to get a bit of a Lark Lane feel. If you know Lark Lane it’s not the same type of area.”

He said there were a lot of issues around homelessness as well as alcoholism in the area. Others said these issues smashed glass, discarded needles and harassment put people off visiting.

While the LDRS was told by some the police had responded well and things were improving, fears of what might happen when the street opens up and benches are put out were a regular concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Atherton said: “They would have to police it a lot more and move those people on to somewhere where it’s better for everyone. No one wants to go down a street window browsing when there are people drinking everywhere. It’s intimidating.”

Buzz Levy, who has been running a tattoo shop on the street, said several businesses had closed since the works began, telling the LDRS: “It’s killed the footfall. There’s no foot traffic. Do they care? No. Do they listen? No.”

LDRS

He believes more should be done to support businesses on the street and lower costs arguing that will regenerate the town and help small businesses set up. He said: “They aren’t listening to the people. I have been here six days a week for 10 years and they aren’t listening to me.”

Birkenhead councillor Ewan Tomeny said: “I totally understand why people are frustrated about how parts of Birkenhead’s regeneration have unfolded. As Green councillors, we’ve kept pushing to make sure the regeneration delivers on its original ambition and brings genuine improvements and lasting benefits for our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our preference had always been for full pedestrianisation of Grange Road West, and I know many local businesses and residents shared that vision. I appreciate that the current markings are somewhat jarring, and we’ve asked officers to review what can be done to bring the appearance and layout more in line with the original plans that were shared.

“Ultimately, beyond being safe and accessible, the regeneration must create lively, welcoming spaces where people want to spend time, supporting local businesses and delivering on what was promised.

“I know how difficult the past few years have been for local businesses and residents. Despite the financial pressures the council faces, we’re focused on making the regeneration work creating a town centre that genuinely serves the people of Birkenhead.”

LDRS

A Wirral Council spokesperson said: “The markings are part of the works to create a new one-way system on Grange Road West for westbound traffic only between the Charing Cross junction and Clayton Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The coloured surfacing will be enhanced with street furniture such as benches, planters to represent the new boundary between an improved and widened pedestrianised area and the one-way single carriageway.

“The aims of the scheme are to provide better access and connection to the shops, cafes and other services, make the area more attractive in order to drive increased footfall to the businesses and improve road safety while still maintaining access for traffic.

“The use of the coloured surfacing design represents an eye-catching but straightforward way of changing the dynamics of the street without the need for major civil works, such as altering kerb lines and moving drainage systems.

“The works here are a trial of a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) which means residents and businesses will be able to provide feedback on its effectiveness during the first six months of operation.”