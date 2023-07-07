These are all of the top-rated schools in the city.

Just one fifth of Liverpool children attended top-rated state schools in 2021-22, official figures show.

The figures come as the Association of School and College Leaders criticised the Ofsted system, warning schools deemed to be failing are destined to lose out on much-needed funds.

Department for Education data shows 20.09% of the 68,530 children in Liverpool attended schools rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in 2021-22.

There were 750 pupils (1.09%) in Liverpool attending schools rated 'inadequate', Ofsted's lowest score.

A further 62.37% of children attended good schools.

16.44% were at schools deemed to require improvement.

Across England, 18% of pupils attended outstanding schools in the 2021-22 academic year, and 2% at inadequate schools.

Ofsted ratings: Ofsted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’. Grades given are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Liverpool’s ‘outstanding’ schools: These schools have received the highest Ofsted rating, however, please note many have not been inspected for a number of years.

All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School

Archbishop Blanch CE High School

Auckland College

Bank View High School

The Belvedere Academy

Booker Avenue Infant School

Childwall Church of England Primary School

Emmaus Church of England and Catholic Primary School

Ernest Cookson School

Florence Melly Community Primary School

Gilmour (Southbank) Infant School

Harmonize Academy AP Free School

Hope School

Lakeside School

LIPA Sixth Form College

Liverpool College

Liverpool Theatre School & College Limited

Millstead School

Our Lady’s Bishop Eton Catholic Primary School

Palmerston School

Princes School

Redbridge High School

Royal School for the Blind (Liverpool)

Smithdown Primary School

St Francis de Sales

St John’s Catholic Primary School

St Matthew’s Catholic Primary School

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School

St Sebastian’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery

St Silas Church of England Primary School

St Vincent’s School

St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School

Sudley Infant School

Whitefield Primary School

Windsor Community Primary School