Just one fifth of Liverpool children attended top-rated state schools in 2021-22, official figures show.
The figures come as the Association of School and College Leaders criticised the Ofsted system, warning schools deemed to be failing are destined to lose out on much-needed funds.
- Department for Education data shows 20.09% of the 68,530 children in Liverpool attended schools rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in 2021-22.
- There were 750 pupils (1.09%) in Liverpool attending schools rated ‘inadequate’, Ofsted’s lowest score.
- A further 62.37% of children attended good schools.
- 16.44% were at schools deemed to require improvement.
Across England, 18% of pupils attended outstanding schools in the 2021-22 academic year, and 2% at inadequate schools.
Ofsted ratings: Ofsted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’. Grades given are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Liverpool’s ‘outstanding’ schools: These schools have received the highest Ofsted rating, however, please note many have not been inspected for a number of years.
- All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School
- Archbishop Blanch CE High School
- Auckland College
- Bank View High School
- The Belvedere Academy
- Booker Avenue Infant School
- Childwall Church of England Primary School
- Emmaus Church of England and Catholic Primary School
- Ernest Cookson School
- Florence Melly Community Primary School
- Gilmour (Southbank) Infant School
- Harmonize Academy AP Free School
- Hope School
- Lakeside School
- LIPA Sixth Form College
- Liverpool College
- Liverpool Theatre School & College Limited
- Millstead School
- Our Lady’s Bishop Eton Catholic Primary School
- Palmerston School
- Princes School
- Redbridge High School
- Royal School for the Blind (Liverpool)
- Smithdown Primary School
- St Francis de Sales
- St John’s Catholic Primary School
- St Matthew’s Catholic Primary School
- St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School
- St Sebastian’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery
- St Silas Church of England Primary School
- St Vincent’s School
- St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School
- Sudley Infant School
- Whitefield Primary School
- Windsor Community Primary School