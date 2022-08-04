These local schools have impressed OFSTED and been ranked as ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.

With September fast approaching, children across the country are getting ready to begin their new adventures at secondary school.

Liverpool boasts a number of brilliant schools, and we have compiled a list of those that have received the highest OFSTED ranking, of ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’, up to August 2022.

OFSTED is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale.

At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.

Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

1. Childwall Sports and Science Academy - Good Published in May 2022, the OFSTED report for Childwall Sports and Science Academy states, “Pupils behave well in most lessons and around the school. Lessons are rarely disrupted by pupils’ poor behaviour. Teachers deal with any poor behaviour, including bullying, quickly and effectively.”

2. Maricourt Catholic High School - Good Published in June 2022, the OFSTED report for Maricourt Catholic High School states, “Pupils feel safe and are happy at school. They are confident to report any concerns about bullying.”

3. Halewood Academy - Good Published in March 2022, the OFSTED report for Halewood Academy states, “Pupils achieve well. This includes pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.”

4. North Liverpool Academy - Good Published in May 2022, the OFSTED report for North Liverpool Academy states, “Pupils are friendly, welcoming and polite. They respect and celebrate differences between people.”