Family have paid tribute to Dylan Bacon saying he had the “most infectious smile and energy”.

A man who was stabbed to death in the street in Old Swan has been named 39-year-old Dylan Bacon.

He was found by police in Rock Grove at around 8.55pm on Monday night with serious injuries.Officers administered CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem has been carried out and the cause of death has been confirmed as a stab wound to the chest.

Dylan Bacon, 39, was stabbed in Old Swan. Photo: Merseyside Police

Learna Cheng, 25, of Rock Grove, Liverpool, was arrested by police and has now been charged with murder.

Cheng, who was found with stab wounds in a house on the same street, was remanded in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

Mr Bacon’s family said: “Dylan was loved by everyone in Old Swan. You couldn’t think about the Swan without Dylan coming to mind.

“He had the most infectious smile and energy. He was gifted with the bluest eyes and dimples, and was always available for a picture.

“The stories of Dylan will live on, we love you so much ‘One kiss is all it takes’.”

Chief inspector Jim Wilde said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Rock Grove between 8.30pm and 9pm to please get in touch. You may have seen or heard something suspicious which has led to this tragic incident.