A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the face during a 'targeted attack' in Old Swan on Monday.

Just before 4.30pm, Merseyside Police received a report that a man had entered a flat on Haslingden Close and shot the victim inside.

The man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital via air ambulance with a 'serious gunshot injury' to his face. His condition is described as critical.

Armed police were seen patrolling the area and officers making enquiries linked to the shooting have executed four warrants and made two arrests.

Merseyside Police say a 'significant quantity of cash, suspected Class A drugs and multiple mobile phones' were recovered at an address in Old Swan in the early hours of Tuesday, as well as items associated with the supply of drugs.

A 53-year-old man from Garston has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of criminal property. He has been taken into police custody to be questioned. A 51-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug.

Merseyside Police are continuing to search for the shooter and Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said they will 'not tolerate the use of firearms in Merseyside' and will 'relentlessly pursue anyone who uses them to cause fear and harm in the heart of our communities'.

She continued: “We will carry out warrants and searches, as well as conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries and do everything in our power to bring the man who did this to justice. In the past 12 months, we have seen a number of people jailed for substantial periods of time as a result of their decision to pick up a firearm.

“We understand the fear incidents like this bring to those who live nearby, and I’d like to reassure residents that we will leave no stone unturned when targeting those who are prepared to use firearms to endanger the lives of people in our community.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who was on Haslingden Close and saw the incident or anything or anyone suspicious to come forward and let us know.

“If you have doorbell or dashcam footage and live in the area then please review it and tell us if you see anything. Information you hold could be vital to our investigation. Likewise, if you were travelling through the area of Haslingden Close between 4.10-4.40pm and have dashcam footage, please get in touch.

“Speak to our officers directly or come forward anonymously and we will take swift action to remove dangerous weapons and those who use them from our streets.”