10 of the oldest shops in Liverpool that have stood the test of time

Liverpool is ever-changing, with many businesses launching and others sadly closing. However, amidst this constant evolution, a handful of shops have managed to stand the test of time.

Some have been around for more than 100 years and have become an integral part of shopping in the city, reminding residents of years gone by and offering the same great service as when they first opened.

We have taken a look at some of Liverpool’s oldest shops that are still standing today and it’s safe to say the city would feel very strange without them. From a jewellery store to a mini supermarket, here are ten stores that have stood the test of the time - let us know your favourites.

1 . The Bread Shop Bakery Employing local people and buying from local suppliers since the bakery opened in 1958, the Aigburth shop is a true local gem and serves a wide range of produce - from milk and bread to vegan sausage rolls and Scouse pies. | Local TV

2 . Boodles First established in Liverpool in 1798 by The Wainwright family, luxury jewellers Boodles is now well-known and respected across Europe. Despite the company's rising success, and the opening of stores in capital cities such as London (in Harrods) and Dublin, Boodles' design team is still based here in Liverpool, in the place where it all began. The beautiful store on Lord Street is certainly a landmark. | Boodles

3 . The Musical Box Record Shop The Musical Box is a record shop in West Derby, established in 1947. The fourth generation store has remained within the same family and building since it opened and is the oldest record store in Liverpool. | The Musical Box Record Shop