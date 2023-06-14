🚨 Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been honoured in Parliament on what would have been her 10th birthday. Earlier this week, her mum Cheryl said she hoped to transform into Olivia's memorial garden in Dovecot. One of those who has supported the campaign is Labour MP for West Derby, Ian Byrne, who laid a motion in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon to honour Olivia's memory.

💉 Experts have warned Wirral is seeing signs of more young people using heroin. The comments were made during a Wirral Council health and social care meeting. Statistics show 205 hospital admissions for drug-related issues for those aged 15 to 24 between 2018 and 2021.

