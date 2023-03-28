Nine-year-old Oliva was killed in her home last August.

The man accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel is “probaby one of the most hated people in the country” but not guilty, according to his defence lawyer.

Thomas Cashman, of Grenadier Drive in West Derby, is accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia and wounding her mother after chasing convicted burglar, Joseph Nee into their house on Kingsheath Avenue, and opening fire, last August.

Cashman appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court in December to enter not guilty pleas to the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee, the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother, as well as two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial began on March 6 and the jury will consider their verdicts tomorrow (March 29) after hearing the closing arguments of both the prosecution and defence earlier this week.

Presenting his closing argument at Manchester Crown Court on Monday afternoon, David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said it was a “case that shocked not simply a city not too far away from here but also a nation” and that Cashman was attempting to “pull the wool” over the jurors’ eyes.

John Cooper KC, defending, criticsed Lachlan’s statement on Tuesday, stating: “The suggestions are easy to make because the defendant is sitting in the dock, the only person there, probably one of the most hated people in the country.”

It is alleged that Cashman fled to the home of a woman he had a fling with, after the shooting, and she claims to have heard him say he had ‘done Joey.’ However, Mr Cooper said she was telling “downright lies.”

He added: “I’m not putting Cashman to you as an angel, far from it. I don’t necessarily even have to like the guy, neither do you. “We’ll never talk again after this trial, we’re not mates. It’s a matter of doing my job and you doing your job.”

Closing his speech, Mr Cooper said: “The defence have done their best now to show you the evidence for what it is. We ask you to carefully look at it and to conclude that on all counts this defendant is not guilty.”

What happens next: The jury will be asked to retire to consider their verdicts on Monday 29.

