🚨 The trial of Thomas Cashman, the man accused of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, has started. Olivia's mum Cheryl was also shot at her home in Dovecot last August. The case is expected to last four weeks at Manchester crown court.

🚉 On Merseyrail, the full 15-minute service has been reinstated on the Kirby line. This comes after the full rollout of the new trains on this part of the network. The focus will now shift on to the Ormskirk line, which will be the next part of Merseyrail to receive the new trains.