A man who pleaded guilty to helping Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer flee after her murder is set to be sentenced today (April 26).

41-year-old, Paul Russell, admitted driving Thomas Cashman away from an address he fled to after the shooting and is said to have disposed of a bag of clothes.

Paul Russell pleaded guilty to assisting an offender at Liverpool Crown Court. Although the plea hearing was held in October, reporting restrictions were placed upon the media until until the conclusion of Cashman’s trial last month.

Cashman was unanimously convicted of murdering ten-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel and sentenced to a minimum of 42 years in prison.

Russell is to be sentenced this morning.

