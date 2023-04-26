Register
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Murderer’s getaway driver, Paul Russell to be sentenced today

Paul Russell pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST

A man who pleaded guilty to helping Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer flee after her murder is set to be sentenced today (April 26).

41-year-old, Paul Russell, admitted driving Thomas Cashman away from an address he fled to after the shooting and is said to have disposed of a bag of clothes.

Paul Russell pleaded guilty to assisting an offender at Liverpool Crown Court. Although the plea hearing was held in October, reporting restrictions were placed upon the media until until the conclusion of Cashman’s trial last month.

Cashman was unanimously convicted of murdering ten-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel and sentenced to a minimum of 42 years in prison.

Russell is to be sentenced this morning.

Detail View of floral tributes at the Funeral of Olivia Pratt-Korbell at St Margaret Mary’s Church on September 15, 2022 in Liverpool. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)Detail View of floral tributes at the Funeral of Olivia Pratt-Korbell at St Margaret Mary’s Church on September 15, 2022 in Liverpool. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)
Detail View of floral tributes at the Funeral of Olivia Pratt-Korbell at St Margaret Mary’s Church on September 15, 2022 in Liverpool. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)
