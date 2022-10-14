Liverpool Metro Mayor hopes the new and improved club will ‘inspire a new generation of athletes.’

Olympic medallist Beth Tweddle MBE has been to meet the young people who have been working to revitalise the City of Liverpool Gymnastics Club.

The first female gymnast from Britain to win a medal at the European Championships, World Championships, and Olympic Games, Beth trained at the club and understands the importance of grassroots sports.

The revitalisation project is spearheaded by the Volunteer it Yourself (VIY), who support young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) to learn trade skills whilst renovating community places.

They are working in partnership with Liverpool City Council’s legacy team ahead of the World Gymnastics Championships, which starts in Liverpool on October 29.

Beth Tweddle MBE, Mayor Steve Rotheram with representatives from Persimmon Homes, VIY and the young people who worked on the project.

Funding for the project has been provided by housebuilder Persimmon Homes, whose employees and apprentices have also volunteered on the project.

The young volunteers have been inspired and mentored by VIY’s Skills Mentors, professional tradespeople sharing their skills and experience, and will gain City & Guilds Entry Level qualifications as a result.

What’s been said?

Beth Tweddle MBE said: “Grassroots facilities like these are so important for young people to enjoy the sports they love but also make friends and develop life skills such as the importance of teamwork, dedication and perseverance.

“By having local clubs like this, young people also have the chance to try things for the first time, broaden their horizons and develop a love of something they maybe previously hadn’t considered.

“That also goes for the young people who have worked on this project. Meeting them today, it’s fantastic to see the pride they rightly have in their work and hear that they’re now considering a career in painting and decorating as a result.”

Steve Rotheram, Mayor for Liverpool City Region also visited the revamped club and said: “I know first-hand the life-changing impact that good careers advice and guidance can have on a young person’s future. During my time as an apprentice bricklayer, I learned transferable skills that I’ve carried with me throughout my career –many of which I’m still using today!

Mayor Steve Rotheram with representatives from Persimmon Homes.

“That’s why it’s so wonderful to see our voluntary and private sector working together to create fresh opportunities for our young people, giving them the chance to learn a new skill or trade, and build their confidence.