Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
1 hour ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
1 hour ago DWP £310 cost of living payments stopped in abrupt announcement
15 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
17 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
18 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79

On Running launch date revealed for new Liverpool store

“We will show up with a pop-up retail space,” On told LiverpoolWorld.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:06 BST

Swiss-engineered sportswear brand On Running, whose trainers have taken the city by storm, is set to open a new store in Liverpool ONE.

The new store will be based on the ground floor of Liverpool ONE (South John Street) next to the new Hollister store, and it seems that it will launch this weekend.

On remained coy on the full details when contacted by LiverpoolWorld. “We will show up with a pop-up retail space,” the sportswear company told us. “However, the place and location is not yet known.”

Most Popular

However, we have spotted a sign that it will be launching on April 29. Spray painted on the ground outside John Lewis, is a statement which reads, “A monster is coming 29 April-4 June” with the On logo.

So, if you’re a sportswear fan, tomorrow could be your lucky day.

On will be located on lower South John Street.On will be located on lower South John Street.
On will be located on lower South John Street.

Related topics:London