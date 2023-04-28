On Running launch date revealed for new Liverpool store

Swiss-engineered sportswear brand On Running, whose trainers have taken the city by storm, is set to open a new store in Liverpool ONE.

The new store will be based on the ground floor of Liverpool ONE (South John Street) next to the new Hollister store, and it seems that it will launch this weekend.

On remained coy on the full details when contacted by LiverpoolWorld. “We will show up with a pop-up retail space,” the sportswear company told us. “However, the place and location is not yet known.”

However, we have spotted a sign that it will be launching on April 29. Spray painted on the ground outside John Lewis, is a statement which reads, “A monster is coming 29 April-4 June” with the On logo.

So, if you’re a sportswear fan, tomorrow could be your lucky day.

