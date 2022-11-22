Liverpool’s own Jamie Webster will play his biggest outdoor show alongside DJ duo CamelPhat.

Jamie Webster has been announced as one of the headline acts when On The Waterfront returns to Liverpool’s Pier Head next summer. It is set to be the folk singer’s biggest outdoor show.

The announcement comes shortly after his performance at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on November 19. Following the artist’s sell-out gig, he said: “Announcing an outdoor headline show in Liverpool is a dream come true. Right on the River Mersey, under the Liver birds, I can’t put into words what it will mean to me seeing thousands of you on the Pier Head next Summer.

“It’s my biggest show to date, all standing, it’s gonna be a night to remember. Playing shows like this is all down to my fans and I can’t thank you all enough. What a show this is going to be. My City, My People, My Heart.”

Confirmed to headline another day of the music festival alongside the former electrician is Liverpudlian DJ duo CamelPhat. The Grammy nominated performers famously headlined last year’s event.

Reacting to their return to On The Waterfront in 2023, CamelPhat said: “We are absolutely buzzing to be invited back to headline at the Liverpool Waterfront once again. This is such a unique opportunity to finally return home and produce a show worthy of the location. The memories created from last year’s event will be with us forever, it’s truly an experience like no other. Hopefully with the line-up we’re putting together this year can be even more spectacular!”

Jamie Webster is scheduled to take to the stage, which is renowned for the marvellous backdrop of the River Mersey and the Three Graces, on June 30. While CamelPhat will perform their headline set on July 1.

How to get tickets to Jamie Webster and Camelphat gigs at On The Waterfront 2023 and presale information

As always, demand is expected to be huge for On The Waterfront tickets next year. Tickets are not yet available on general sale, but for those who are interested in purchasing entry can sign up for the presale now. It opens for Jamie Webster’s set at 9am on Wednesday, November 23. While for CamelPhat, the window opens at 9am on Friday, November 25.

General admission goes on sale on Friday, November 25. Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster , Live Nation and SeeTickets .