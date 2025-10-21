InsiderMedia

St Helens RFC have agreed a new stadium naming rights partnership with BrewDog - one of biggest commercial deals in club’s history

St Helens RFC have secured BrewDog as a principal club partner in a major ten-year agreement, which includes stadium naming rights. The partnership with BrewDog succeeds Totally Wicked's long-standing deal with the Super League giants.

The agreement - which sees Saints' home ground renamed The BrewDog Stadium - marks one of the biggest commercial deals in the club’s history and will also see BrewDog become the Saints’ new pouring rights partner.

As part of the partnership, The BrewDog Stadium will feature a new bar, created through a full refurbishment of the current RedV Bar which is located in the South Stand. Supporters will also see the iconic BrewDog logo displayed on the neck of the Saints’ first team and replica shirts.

Beyond the pitch, BrewDog and Saints will collaborate on a number of fan and community-focused initiatives. Founded in 2007, BrewDog began as an independent Scottish brewery and has grown into a brand with a global network of bars, hotels, and loyal fans.

Stuart Harrison, chief sales officer at BrewDog, said: "The agreement builds on our recent successes across sports and entertainment, where the clubs, venues and stadia have seen record sales and customer satisfaction scores, derived from our quality beers and matchday experiences.

"The partnership with St.Helens isn’t just about getting great beer to great fans on matchday, it’s about creating brilliant experiences for fans and giving back to the St Helens community that supports the club week in, week out.

“Being a season ticket holder for the last 25 years myself, I am looking forward to The BrewDog Stadium opening its doors under a new name, creating a matchday experience that the fans of St.Helens, want, expect and deserve."

Dave Hutchinson, general manager at St.Helens RFC, added: "This partnership isn’t just about a name — it’s about shared ambition, quality, and community spirit. We can’t wait for Saints fans to experience what’s coming next."

Eamonn McManus, chairman of St.Helens RFC, the partnership was "an exciting one from the outset — not only will fans be able to enjoy BrewDog’s top-quality products on matchdays, but the company has also shown a desire to work closely with the Club on a range of initiatives and programmes".

He added: "Having an international brand and business like BrewDog join Saints on a long-term agreement highlights the club’s continued commercial growth, and we are thrilled to have them on board."