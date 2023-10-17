Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a teenage girl who died after a school coach crashed on the M53 in Wirral have thanked the public for their “very kind comments and offers of support” as tributes continue to pour in on an online memorial page.

Jessica Baker, 15, was travelling on a bus carrying pupils to West Kirby Grammar School for Girls and Calday Grange Grammar School, which struck a reservation at junction five of the motorway and overturned, just after 8am on September 29.

The school bus driver, Stephen Shrimpton, 40, also died. His family have said the father-of-two ‘suffered a medical issue while driving’.

Stephen Shrimpton, 40, died after his school bus struck a reservation near Junction five of the M53 and overturned. Image:Merseyside Police/Family handout

In a new statement, Jessica’s family said she was a “talented and dedicated climber” who competed over the last seven years of her life across the UK representing both the North West and Wales. They said she was planning to explore a career in sport and was due to begin her coaching qualifications later this year.

They added that Jessica was able to communicate with everyone she came into contact with regardless of their age and was “often seen offering support to fellow climbers”.

Jessica Baker died following a crash on the M53 in September. Photo: Handout

In memory of Jessica, an online ‘MuchLoved’ page has been set up to allow people to share their pictures, videos and thoughts of Jessica for her family to keep, as well as the option to donate to ‘Climbers Against Cancer’, a charity that was close to her heart. So far, more than £1,700 has been raised.

Investigation into the crash

Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for information about the tragic crash.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain not only with Jessica’s family but the bus driver Stephen Shrimpton’s family who also passed away and are being supported by specially trained police officers.

“My team and I have held a meeting with the families of the other 57 children involved and they are being supported and updated on the progress of the investigation. On behalf of those families, I would like to thank those people who stopped and helped in the immediate aftermath of this tragic incident. A police investigation into this incident is ongoing which will be submitted to the coroner ahead of an inquest early next year. If you have any new information please continue to let our officers know.”