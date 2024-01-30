Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular dessert shop is set to open its doors in Liverpool next month, serving its famous pancakes which have gone viral on social media. Known for Japanese soufflé pancakes, Fluffy Fluffy will open its fifth UK store on Berry Street.

The 1500sq ft venue will feature an open kitchen so that guests can watch the dessert being made, and covered in a range of toppings. The dining area will feature the brand’s trademark yellow and white colour scheme and a mix of sofa style booths, banquette seating and coffee tables.

Loading....

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The official opening date for the Liverpool store can now be revealed, with customers welcome from 12.00pm on February 10, 2024. It's a timely opening date for the store, with Shrove Tuesday, also known as Pancake Day, coming a few days later on February 13.