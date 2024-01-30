Japanese pancake shop Fluffy Fluffy announces Liverpool opening date will be before Pancake Day 2024
The cafe is known for its fluffy souffle pancakes and will open its doors in the city centre in February.
A popular dessert shop is set to open its doors in Liverpool next month, serving its famous pancakes which have gone viral on social media. Known for Japanese soufflé pancakes, Fluffy Fluffy will open its fifth UK store on Berry Street.
The 1500sq ft venue will feature an open kitchen so that guests can watch the dessert being made, and covered in a range of toppings. The dining area will feature the brand’s trademark yellow and white colour scheme and a mix of sofa style booths, banquette seating and coffee tables.
The official opening date for the Liverpool store can now be revealed, with customers welcome from 12.00pm on February 10, 2024. It's a timely opening date for the store, with Shrove Tuesday, also known as Pancake Day, coming a few days later on February 13.
Fluffy Fluffy are also expected to announce plans for their opening weekend celebrations in the coming weeks.