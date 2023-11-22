The huge (and scary?) Santa towered over shoppers in Blackler's department store each winter until 1988 and holds countless memories for Liverpudlians of a certain age.

This festive season the 18 foot Father Christmas is back on display, standing proudly in the Museum of Liverpool's atrium. After acquiring the jolly fellow in 2016 he has returned to greet visitors with his jumbo smile for Christmas almost every year since.

Kay Jone, Lead Curator of Urban Community History at the Museum of Liverpool said: "Obviously the scale of Father Christmas is massive but it really transports visitors back to Christmas time; being a kid and getting your favourite toy you’ve been wanting for ages, queuing waiting to see Santa in the Winter Wonderland which everyone remembers - it was such a key moment at Christmas time for everyone it’s such an ingrained family moment. When people come with their grandchildren, you can see the delight in their faces and it’s creating new traditions and memories."

This special Father Christmas was originally made in 1957 by artist Peter Blazey and his colleagues in the Blackler's display studio. Blackler's was a well-known and loved department store in Liverpool, famous for its elaborate Winter Wonderland Grotto and this giant Santa Claus. More than 10,000 visitors a week marvelled at the magical scenes, and told Santa what they'd like for Christmas.

Following the store's closure in 1988 he made occasional appearances around the city to raise money for charity. However, after many years, his original cane body and costume could not be saved.