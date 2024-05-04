Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollywood stars Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Dom Monaghan were spotted enjoying food and a round of shots during a Lord of the Rings reunion at a Liverpool restaurant on Friday night.

The quartet met up at Smithdown Road bistro Belzan ahead of this weekend’s Comic Con 2024 at the Exhibition Centre and M&S Bank Arena on the waterfront.

The actors all starred in Peter Jackson’s smash hit Lord of the Rings films, based on the trilogy of hugely popular books by English author JRR Tolkien, and forged a close bond during years of filming in New Zealand.

Monaghan, who played hobbit Meriadoc ‘Merry’ Brandybuck, posted the snap on Instagram and wrote: “3 hobbits and an elf and the CONVERSATION tonight was VAULTED." Bloom, Wood and Boyd played Legolas, Frodo Baggins and Peregrin ‘Pippin’ Took in the franchise.

Belzan chef Sam Grainger said he was ‘gobsmacked’ when four Hollywood actors walked in. He told BBC News they were ‘really great, nice guys who had an amazing laugh’ and ‘nearly ate the whole menu’.

Hollywood stars Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Dom Monaghan at Belzan. Image: dom_monaghan_/Instagram

Comic Con Liverpool 2024

Tens of thousands of fans will gather in Liverpool for the annual convention in Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre and sister venue M&S Bank Arena from 4 May to 5 May, when they can look forward to getting the chance to meet and hear from celebrity guests, watch live shows and indulge in an array of shopping and gaming experiences.

