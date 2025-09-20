Watch as a family gives an emotional statement outside Preston Crown Court as the HGV driver who caused a fatal collision while he 'mindlessly' scrolled social media apps was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The brother of Danny Aitchison says, in a powerful statement, that the family's world was 'shattered' because of the actions of lorry driver, Neil Platt.

‘Our family’s world was shattered’

Speaking outside Preston Crown Court, Danny’s brother goes on to say, in the video: “Our Danny died because someone whose job was to drive a lorry safely from A to B chose to take a risk and not only glance but scroll multiple social media apps while driving at maximum speed on a motorway.”

Family of Danny Aitchison give a statement outside Preston Crown Court after Neil Platt was sentenced for causing a fatal crash on the M58 | National World

Neil Platt, 43, of Bootle, Merseyside, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

An investigation found he repeatedly interacted with social media apps, including WhatsApp and TikTok, and only looked at the road briefly in the 45 seconds before the crash.

He adds: “He must have wilfully ignored his employers by just having a personal mobile phone in his cab...our family’s world was shattered.”

Neil Platt has been jailed for ten years after causing the death of Daniel Aitchison in a crash on the M58 | Lancashire Police

HGV driver scrolled ‘mindlessly’ at the wheel

Distracted by social media, Platt collided with the rear of Daniel’s car, which was stationary in traffic, forcing it into a second HGV. Daniel was killed instantly and his car caught fire, leaving it unrecognisable.

Ella, who was just one week into her GCSEs at the time, said: “Life has never been the same since he died.

“He was a good man, driven by family and a pure love of life.

“You didn’t mean to kill my dad, but you must have known your actions could have killed someone.”

Daniel Aitchison was returning home when Platt's HGV collided with the rear of his car | Lancashire Police

He died because of ‘selfish decision’ to scroll social media

Platt pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Preston Crown Court.

He was sentenced to ten years, disqualified from driving for 13 years and eight months, and will have to pass an extended driving test before returning to the road.

Det Sgt Matthew Davidson, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Danny got in his car intending to make it home safely.

“Platt knowingly scrolled on his phone while driving a large vehicle. His selfish decision took the life of a father, partner, brother and son.”

Lancashire Police are urging anyone who sees a driver using a phone to report it.

Call 101 for non-emergencies or 999 if a crime is in progress.