A bid to get Birkenhead Park worldwide recognition has taken a step forward with papers now submitted to UNESCO, the LDRS understands.

It is understood the preliminary assessment papers to try and get the popular 140-acre greenspace World Heritage status were submitted this month. Birkenhead Park is the world’s first publicly-funded park and helped inspire the famous Central Park in New York.

UNESCO will then carry out an early-stage review of the World Heritage bid. Feedback on the bid is expected in October 2026 which will provide recommendations on the development of Birkenhead’s later-stage nomination going forward.

Birkenhead Park, sometimes known as the People’s Garden, was first opened on April 5 1847 as a park to be enjoyed by everyone in the community. It was designed by Joseph Paxton and it went on to influence other famous parks such as Sefton Park in Liverpool and Central Park in New York.

Just after its 176th birthday on April 10 2023, the UK government announced a shortlist of seven sites it would be putting forward for UNESCO World Heritage status including Birkenhead. Wirral Council’s bid for the site is being developed with the government along with several others.

UNESCO sites are landmarks and areas with legal protection under an international treaty. The sites are seen as having “cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity”.

In September last year, Wirral Council announced plans to invest £1.5m into the park to get it ready for inspection. Officers previously said the park could be the first site to be nominated for the current list of UK sites and the government is understood to be “very positive” about the bid.

However the £1.5m was put on hold due to the local authority’s worsening financial position. Councillors agreed to look for external funders to make some of the necessary improvements instead.

It is estimated around 2m people visit the park annually though this number could be higher. Birkenhead’s Park Run is one of the largest in the country.

If the park gets UNESCO status, this will see it added to an exclusive list that could boost visitors to as much as 5 million.

There have previously been calls to twin the park with its New York counterpart. Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram previously said: “Birkenhead Park is a shining example of the Liverpool City Region’s legacy as a trailblazer, a place where bold ideas have inspired global change.

“It’s remarkable to think that this park, nestled in the heart of Wirral, became the blueprint for Central Park, one of the world’s most famous green spaces. Securing UNESCO World Heritage Status would not only acknowledge Birkenhead Park’s unique role in shaping urban landscapes, but it would also reaffirm our region’s ability to lead, innovate, and inspire on a global scale.

“Although it’s a cultural jewel for us in the Liverpool City Region, it’s also a living, breathing connection to a park on the other side of the world which has inspired films, music and art for countless creators over the years. By strengthening our ties with New York, we can use this shared history to drive cultural exchange, tourism, and economic growth for the future.

“As Birkenhead Park fast-approaches its 180th birthday, it would be the ultimate recognition of its unique history as the world’s first public park, and I’m confident it would provide a boost to the wider area.”