MSB Woolton FC lost expensive equipment after their club hut was set alight.

A grass roots football club is thanking the public for their generosity, after raising over £20,000 to restore their club hut.

On Sunday (October ) MSB Woolton FC’s club hut on Camp Hill, Woolton, was reportedly vandalised and set alight, devastating the hundreds of children who play there every week.

Merseyside Police believe the blaze was deliberate - with goals, poles, footballs and more were destroyed.

James Riley, a coach at the club, created a GoFundMe, with an initial goal of £10,000 to purchase new equipment - however, he said this wouldn’t cover the full costs.

Within three days, the fundraiser has received over £23,000 in donations with the local community coming together.

Of the over 600 donations, Liverpool supporters’ union, Spirt of Shankly, donated a whopping £1,000.

Cardiff City defender Perry Ng also donated £300.

MSC Woolton Club Manager, Colin Windrow noted losing 16 sets of Samba goals, hundreds of footballs and bibs, to name a few.