I was overlooked for a promotion - now I'm bossing a male-dominated industry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amanda Unsworth originally aspired to be a police officer, but after getting a job down at Liverpool's Docks, doing split shifts whilst she studied, she hasn't looked back. After spending years in the industry, when she was overlooked for a promotion, Amanda decided it was time to start her own company.

With a wealth of know about the logistics industry, Amanda launched Trinity Logistics in 2017, dealing with the flow of goods from the point of manufacture to the point of consumption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld, Amanda said: "It is a very male-dominated industry. Even now, things are changing for the better - we can see that there are more women in middle management roles - but still not in senior roles, so I'm a huge advocate for trying to change that. Some people really deserve the opportunity, whether you're a man or a woman, because you're good at your job."

The female-led team hopes to encourage more women to enter the industry, which is exciting and rewarding, with no two days at work being the same. Lesley Theadorus said: "As a woman, I'm excited about my journey, to shout about how proud we are as women in this male-dominated industry and doing the work that we are. I'm passionate about women in business and I don't want to say women do things better than men, but we are as good as."

In 1715, Liverpool built the world's first commercial wet dock. In modern times, Peel Port's location on both sides of the River Mersey and Manchester Ship Canal means it's one of the country's best connected.

Amanda said: "Local schools in the area - take them down to the port to get them involved. Show them what ships are, what containers are - this is how our world moves and we got a port on the doorstep and nobody looks at it. Engage in more career days, and get the younger generation involved in what we're doing on our doorstep. It's so important, and we're missing a trick here."