A popular vegan eatery and local food vendor is set to close next month after five years in business. CBSUSHI has been serving Liverpool customers since 2018, offering takeaway options and lunches found at independent supermarkets.

Founder and Head Chef, Chloe, has also hosted sushi workshops, teaching locals how to create their own plant-based masterpieces at home. However, due to the ongoing financial crisis and the impact of covid and Brexit, Chloe says the business has not been able to recover.

In a heartfelt update on Instagram, she said: “It is with great sadness that I must announce the closure of CBSUSHI (as you know it).

“A business once built to pay off my university debt very quickly turned into a community of loyal customers and friends. My mission from day one was to design a product which was unique and new to the market and I can walk away from this chapter knowing I completed the first step in my mission.

“Those who know me personally know I dedicated the last five years of my life to CBSUSHI. I have worked tirelessly over the past two years to make changes that would enable this not to happen but unfortunately due to the financial crisis, brexit and covid we just couldn’t recover.

She added: “To watch something you love crumble in front of you truly isn’t easy however to move forward we must take a side step. And this side step will be a new face to cbsushi but it’s essence will live within. The mission continues and I promise to bring products to the market which are new, exciting and completely unique. And for the first time ever you will be able to buy our products outside of Liverpool.

“I want each person who has continued to buy our food over the years to know how much this means and to the many friends I have met along the way who came to every pop-up, every workshop and who continue to buy weekly from our retailers you will always hold a special place in my heart and I truly hope you will continue to follow our journey.”

Purple Carrot, Smithdown Road, who stock CBSUSHI said: “We will be selling Liverpool’s best sushi for another two weeks so everyone please make sure you get your fill before it goes and let’s give the sushi the send off it deserves.”