The Word of the Year for 2023 has been revealed and it is definitely far more common in the Gen Z vocabulary.

Oxford University Press created a shortlist of eight words, all chosen to reflect the mood, ethos, or preoccupations of the past year, and asked the public to vote for their favourite.

The public narrowed down the shortlist to four finalists: rizz, Swiftie, prompt, and situationship. A panel of language experts, who considered text and audio data, vote counts and public commentary around the words, then picked the winner.

'Rizz' took the crown, with language experts noting it as 'an interesting example of how language can be formed, shaped, and shared within communities, before being picked up more widely in society'. Commonly used in TikTok videos by the younger generation, the colloquial noun - derived from charisma and defined as ‘style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner’ - shows how Gen Z impacts language and society.

But, if you are not a regular user of social media, you might hear words like 'rizz' and have absolutely no idea what they mean. To help, we've created created a guide, with the help of Yugo, to key Gen Z phrases parents need to know if their kids are in their teens or early to mid twenties, or they just want to keep up with trends.

Gen Z slang all parents should know