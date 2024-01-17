Paddy the Baddy and Molly McCann to get own BBC reality show

The show will give viewers a look into the lives of the fighters both in and out of the Octogon

Liverpool-born UFC fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are set to get their own reality series with the BBC.

The show commissioned by BBC Three, called Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey, will follow the two fighters and friends as they enter the next phases of their lives both in and out of the Octogon. It will also cover some of the biggest fights of their careers so far.

The 'frank, funny and up-close' show will also showcase the pair's hometowns in Merseyside - Huyton and Norris Green - as well as other parts of the area, including the Baltic Triangle and Crosby.

It will also give viewers an insight into the personal lives of the fighters, and will feature their families as well as their respective partners, including Laura, Paddy's wife who is expecting twins.

Speaking about the show, Paddy and Molly said: “We can’t wait for you all to see what a day in the life for us both entails. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows and a lot goes into what we do. You won’t believe it until you see it so get watching!”

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann. (Getty Images)